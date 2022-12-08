Connor McDavid's four-point effort leads Oilers to 8-2 rout of Coyotes
The Edmonton Oilers finally put together a complete game on Wednesday, even if it was against a team running on fumes.
Connor McDavid had two goals and two assists and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and had an assist as the Oilers defeated the road-weary Arizona Coyotes 8-2. The rout came two days after Edmonton allowed 50 shots in a 3-2 loss to the injury-riddled Washington Capitals.
“We wanted to have a good rebound off last game, that was kind of the mindset coming in,” said Nugent-Hopkins. "Everybody was involved, everybody was involved offensively. I thought we were pretty solid defensively for the most part and when we weren’t (goalie Stuart Skinner) was there to back us up.”
Derek Ryan, Leon Draisaitl, Bret Kulak and Klim Kostin also scored for the Oilers (15-12-0), who have won five of their last seven games.
“It was important for us to come out and have a full 60, especially that third period (where) we were up a little bit," Ryan said. "We played a mature, professional period where we didn’t let our feet off the gas. We stepped on it and kept playing.”
Jack McBain and Shayne Gostisbehere responded for the Coyotes (7-13-4), who finished off an epic 14-game road trip with their sixth consecutive loss.
“We didn’t fight like we usually fight," said Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny. "Right from the beginning there was that softness, where we had three grade-A chances and missed the net all three times. We knew we had a tough opponent and we needed to be much better.
“Against professionals, a night like (tonight) will happen. We just have to make sure it doesn’t happen too often.”
The Oilers got off to a good start with a power-play goal just 4:37 into the opening period as Nugent-Hopkins sent a wrist shot through a screen that beat Coyotes netminder Connor Ingram.
Edmonton added to its lead with 3:19 minutes remaining in the first frame as Ryan shrugged off a defender and scored on a backhand shot.
The power play clicked again for the Oilers 8:14 into the second period as McDavid sent it through to Draisaitl and he scored from a tight angle for his 18th goal of the season. McDavid recorded his 50th point in his 27th game of the season, the fastest Oiler to hit that mark since Wayne Gretzky in 1987-'88.
Arizona got on the board with 6:17 to play in the second period. McBain made a nice move in tight to deposit it past an outstretched Stuart Skinner in the Oilers net.
Edmonton got that goal back just 23 seconds later, however, as Kailer Yamamoto stole a puck at the Arizona blue line and sent Nugent-Hopkins in alone for his second of the night and 13th of the season.
The Oilers went up 5-1 with 1:21 to play in the second as Kulak blistered a shot high to the glove side that went off the bar and in.
Edmonton had a 30-10 edge in shots after 40 minutes.
The Oilers kept the pressure on in the third period as Ryan stripped a puck that went to Kostin in front and he deposited his second goal of the season past Ingram at 3:19.
McDavid extended his goal streak to six games a couple minutes later, taking a pretty pass from Draisaitl behind the net before scoring on the wraparound.
The Oilers captain made it a four-point game with seven minutes left in the third, as McDavid took a feed from Hyman and scored on a one-timer for his 24th goal of the season.
Arizona scored with just over five minutes to play as Gostisbehere tipped in a Christian Fischer shot.
Kostin fought Zack Kassian in the final minute, giving him the “Gordie Howe Hat Trick” on the night with a fight, goal and an assist.
The final shots favoured Edmonton 35-18.
“It hasn't all come together as quick as we wanted to in this young part of our season, but I do believe that we're getting better — specifically in this last stretch,” said Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft.
ROAD TRIP
The Coyotes’ 14-game road trip started on Nov. 5, lasted 33 days, and tied an NHL record for the longest in history with the Vancouver Canucks. Arizona started the trip with three wins before going 1-7-3 after that.
“People think, now it is going to get easier, but we have 15 games in 31 days in December and that includes the Christmas break. And then we have 15 games in 26 days in January,” Tourigny said. “I don’t care where we play those games, that’s not going to be easy.”
FIRST GOAL
Scoring first has been a challenge for both teams this season, as they came into the game having each allowed the first goal 15 times. Edmonton had managed to overcome the deficit more successfully with a record of 6-9-0, while Arizona was 2-11-2 in those situations.
HYMAN RETURNS
Zach Hyman returned to the Edmonton lineup, but the Oilers remained without forwards Evander Kane (wrist), Warren Foegele (undisclosed) and Ryan McLeod (undisclosed).
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2022.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Brittney Griner released; Canadian-born Paul Whelan left out of Russia-U.S. prisoner swap
Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a dramatic prisoner exchange, as the U.S. released notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout but failed to win freedom for a Canadian-born U.S. citizen, Paul Whelan, who has been jailed for nearly four years.
Honey and Barry Sherman's daughter pleads for help to solve parents' murder on 5th anniversary
Honey and Barry Sherman's daughter is speaking out ahead of the five-year anniversary of her parents' unsolved murders, imploring anyone with information to help solve the killings.
Celine Dion suffering from rare neurological disorder, won't resume world tour
Legendary Canadian singer Celine Dion says she suffering from Moersch-Woltman syndrome, a rare neurological disease causing muscle spasms. As a result, the Quebec-born vocalist announced she will not resume her world tour in Europe next February.
Alberta passes sovereignty act, but first strips out sweeping powers to cabinet
The Alberta legislature has passed Premier Danielle Smith’s controversial sovereignty act but not before first stripping out the provision that granted Smith’s cabinet the power to bypass the legislature and rewrite laws as it saw fit.
Former police officer warns of scams involving tampered gift cards at retailers
A former police officer is urging Canadians to be vigilant this holiday season when buying gift cards on display at retail stores, after almost falling victim to a scam involving tampered gift cards --- twice.
As child hospitalizations rise, all families urgently need flu shots: infectious disease expert
More children are being admitted to hospitals across Canada amid a flu season crush exacerbated by a stretched health-care system and lack of vaccination, says an infectious disease expert.
Harry-Meghan doc offers sweeping indictment of tabloid press
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, offered a sweeping indictment of Britain's media and the racism they believe has fuelled coverage of their relationship in a Netflix documentary series that promises to tell the "full story" of the couple's estrangement from the Royal Family.
Families minister to introduce new bill on Canada's early learning and child-care system
The federal government appears to be on the verge of presenting new legislation aimed at strengthening Canada's early learning and child-care system. On Thursday at 11 a.m. ET, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Karina Gould will be making what her office is calling a 'national announcement' on this topic.
BREAKING | Ontario pharmacists now allowed to prescribe COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid
Ontario pharmacists will be able to prescribe the antiviral COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid to patients as of next week.
Calgary
-
Alberta passes sovereignty act, but first strips out sweeping powers to cabinet
The Alberta legislature has passed Premier Danielle Smith’s controversial sovereignty act but not before first stripping out the provision that granted Smith’s cabinet the power to bypass the legislature and rewrite laws as it saw fit.
-
‘It smelled pretty sour’: Albertans lose over $3.5 million due to grandparent scam
Alberta police are once again warning people about a scam that has caused people in the province to collectively lose $3.5 million dollars this year.
-
TC Energy shuts down Keystone pipeline system after leak in Nebraska
TC Energy Corp. says it has shut down its Keystone pipeline after a leak in Nebraska.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon business leaders blindsided by Air Canada service cuts
Saskatoon business advocate Keith Moen was blindsided when he learned of Air Canada's plan to stop the twice-daily direct flights from Saskatoon and Regina to Calgary on Jan. 16, 2023.
-
Mosaic pauses production at Colonsay, Sask. potash mine
Mosaic is pressing pause on potash production at its Colonsay mine.
-
Man pleads guilty in 2015 death of 16-year-old Saskatoon boy
Lance Littlecrow, 26, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2015 death of Danil Tsannie today.
Regina
-
Air Canada called upon to retain Saskatchewan to Calgary flights
Saskatchewan businesses and political leaders are expressing their disappointment over the cancellation of Air Canada flights from Regina and Saskatoon to Calgary.
-
Federal funding for new rental units awarded to Regina
Regina is one of 41 municipalities selected by Ottawa to receive funding to support the development of new affordable rental units.
-
Regina city council passes motion of confidence in city manager Niki Anderson
A motion regarding legal action against Regina's city manager was on the agenda for the final city council meeting before budget deliberations next week.
Atlantic
-
Investigation underway after another patient dies in Edmundston hospital ER
Another patient has died in the emergency department at a hospital in Edmundston, N.B, according to Vitalité Health Network.
-
Lockdown lifted at Halifax’s VG hospital following report of threats
A lockdown at the Victoria General Hospital in Halifax is now over, according to Nova Scotia Health.
-
A lineup for ambulances and closed ICU beds paint a grim picture in Moncton
The health-care system across New Brunswick is continuing to struggle with a shortage of ICU beds and an abundance of parked ambulances waiting to unload patients outside local emergency departments.
Toronto
-
Honey and Barry Sherman's daughter pleads for help to solve parents' murder on 5th anniversary
Honey and Barry Sherman's daughter is speaking out ahead of the five-year anniversary of her parents' unsolved murders, imploring anyone with information to help solve the killings.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario pharmacists now allowed to prescribe COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid
Ontario pharmacists will be able to prescribe the antiviral COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid to patients as of next week.
-
Average ER wait times in Ontario reaches new high, data shows
Average wait times for patients being admitted to an Ontario hospital from an emergency room appear to be steadily increasing, with a new record reached in October.
Montreal
-
Celine Dion suffering from rare neurological disorder, won't resume world tour
Legendary Canadian singer Celine Dion says she suffering from Moersch-Woltman syndrome, a rare neurological disease causing muscle spasms. As a result, the Quebec-born vocalist announced she will not resume her world tour in Europe next February.
-
Quebec judge authorizes class-action lawsuit over 'addictive' Fortnite game
A Quebec judge has authorized a class-action lawsuit against the maker of the popular online video game, Fortnite, after parents of three children who played it argued it was too 'addictive.'
-
Financial institutions have a role to play in preserving biodiversity: COP negotiator
Canada's negotiators at the COP15 conference say business groups and financial institutions have a role to play in preserving the planet's biodiversity.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario pharmacists now allowed to prescribe COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid
Ontario pharmacists will be able to prescribe the antiviral COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid to patients as of next week.
-
Brittney Griner released; Canadian-born Paul Whelan left out of Russia-U.S. prisoner swap
Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a dramatic prisoner exchange, as the U.S. released notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout but failed to win freedom for a Canadian-born U.S. citizen, Paul Whelan, who has been jailed for nearly four years.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Kingston and Ottawa are politest Uber Eats customers; Gatineau has good tippers
Residents in Kingston and Ottawa certainly aren’t very 'hangry' and are ranked as the most polite Uber Eats customers in Canada.
Kitchener
-
House fire reported in Cambridge
Crews are currently at the scene of a house fire on Patton Drive in Hespeler.
-
Average ER wait times in Ontario reaches new high, data shows
Average wait times for patients being admitted to an Ontario hospital from an emergency room appear to be steadily increasing, with a new record reached in October.
-
Narcotics allegedly stolen during Kitchener pharmacy robbery
Police are investigating a robbery at a Kitchener pharmacy. They say three men carrying "metal sticks" demanded narcotics and cash before fleeing the scene.
Northern Ontario
-
Canada's largest gold mine, an open pit in northern Ont., looks to expand underground
In one of the company’s first public addresses since merging with Kirkland Lake Gold in February and becoming the third-largest gold miner in the world, Andre Leite, Agnico Eagle’s Ontario vice-president, said he sees more growth potential in northeastern Ontario.
-
Celine Dion suffering from rare neurological disorder, won't resume world tour
Legendary Canadian singer Celine Dion says she suffering from Moersch-Woltman syndrome, a rare neurological disease causing muscle spasms. As a result, the Quebec-born vocalist announced she will not resume her world tour in Europe next February.
-
Former police officer warns of scams involving tampered gift cards at retailers
A former police officer is urging Canadians to be vigilant this holiday season when buying gift cards on display at retail stores, after almost falling victim to a scam involving tampered gift cards --- twice.
Winnipeg
-
Calls grow for Winnipeg police to search landfill for victims of alleged serial killer
Calls are growing louder for Winnipeg police to reconsider a decision not to search a landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women.
-
Celine Dion suffering from rare neurological disorder, won't resume world tour
Legendary Canadian singer Celine Dion says she suffering from Moersch-Woltman syndrome, a rare neurological disease causing muscle spasms. As a result, the Quebec-born vocalist announced she will not resume her world tour in Europe next February.
-
Fewer charges laid against health-care aides accused of assault, families seek answers
Crown prosecutors are not pursuing some of the charges against two health-care aides accused of assaulting residents at a Winnipeg personal care home.
Vancouver
-
Class action lawsuit for people affected by fatal Prince George motel fire can proceed, court rules
The B.C. Supreme Court has agreed to certify a class action lawsuit brought by one of the survivors of a deadly fire at a Prince George motel in 2020.
-
B.C. health minister acknowledges children's flu deaths after leak, doesn't explain secrecy
B.C.’s health minister did not disclose an exceptionally high number of influenza deaths among children until pressed by reporters Wednesday, a day after CTV News reported six such tragedies have been recorded in recent weeks.
-
No documented suicide assessment for Cree teen who died in B.C. group home, review finds
A review done after the death of a Cree teen at his Abbotsford, B.C. group home found a failure to document suicide assessments and major delays in writing a treatment plan, a coroner's inquest heard Wednesday.
Vancouver Island
-
'Just astounding': Orca swims through Victoria Inner Harbour
An exciting visit from an orca delighted onlookers near Victoria's Inner Harbour on Monday.
-
B.C. Premier David Eby unveils new cabinet of 23 ministers
British Columbia Premier David Eby unveiled a new-look cabinet Wednesday that elevates several first-time ministers to prominent positions, retains veterans in long-held posts and moves the finance minister to a post-secondary education portfolio.
-
NEW
NEW | 83-year-old brightens Nanaimo seniors community with daily 'smile pages'
When she first moved into the seniors community in Nanaimo, B.C., Angie Harvey was determined to keep being productive.