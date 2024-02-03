Connor McDavid wins the NHL All-Star Skills competition he helped revive

Connor McDavid can add another individual honor to his resume after winning the NHL All-Star Skills competition Friday night in Toronto.

McDavid also takes home the $1 million prize.

The three-time MVP showed why he's widely considered the best hockey player in the world. He finished first in the fastest skater and stick-handling events, and he went four for four to win the accuracy shooting.

The Edmonton Oilers captain is credited with playing a role in reviving the skills competition after it was confusing and disjointed last year.