EDMONTON
Edmonton

    Connor McDavid wins the NHL All-Star Skills competition he helped revive

    Minnesota Wild's Jacob Middleton (5) and Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) battle for the puck during second period NHL action in Edmonton on Friday December 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson Minnesota Wild's Jacob Middleton (5) and Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) battle for the puck during second period NHL action in Edmonton on Friday December 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
    Connor McDavid can add another individual honor to his resume after winning the NHL All-Star Skills competition Friday night in Toronto.

    McDavid also takes home the $1 million prize.

    The three-time MVP showed why he's widely considered the best hockey player in the world. He finished first in the fastest skater and stick-handling events, and he went four for four to win the accuracy shooting.

    The Edmonton Oilers captain is credited with playing a role in reviving the skills competition after it was confusing and disjointed last year.

