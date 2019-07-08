

The Canadian Press





The premiers of Ontario, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick and Northwest Territories are at the Calgary Stampede today, and will meet with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney later this morning.

Kenney says the leaders will discuss how they "can be closer partners in prosperity," noting they share common goals such building pipelines and free trade within Canada.

After the meeting, they'll have a chance to watch the Stampede rodeo before travelling to Saskatoon for this week's Council of the Federation meeting in Saskatoon, which starts tomorrow.