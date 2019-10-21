Conservatives take Edmonton Centre from Liberals
Incumbent Randy Boissonnault lost to Conservative candidate James Cummings in Edmonton Centre.
Published Monday, October 21, 2019 9:02PM MDT
CTV News has called Edmonton Centre for the Conservative Party.
Candidate James Cummins was declared winner over Liberal Party candidate Randy Boissonnault with 43.5 per cent of the vote at 8:50 p.m.
The Conservative Party has picked up every seat in Alberta, except for Edmonton Strathcona, where the NDP currently leads.
