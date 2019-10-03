

CTV News Edmonton





A tool used to deter illegal driving in high-traffic areas near Lloydminster has been stolen.

RCMP says one of their “Const. Scarecrows” was stolen from Anniversary Park on 39 Street.

The full-sized metal cut-out of a uniformed RCMP officer was last seen on Sept. 28.

Police rolled out several of the cutouts in May after they were successfully used in Coquitlam, B.C., in 2018.

Anyone who has seen Const. Scarecrow is asked to call Lloydminster RCMP at 780-808-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.