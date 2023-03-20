Constable Daniel Woodall School students hang blue ribbons for fallen Edmonton police officers

Students at Constable Daniel Woodall School paid tribute to the two Edmonton police officers killed on the job last week.

Students at the southwest Edmonton school named after Daniel Woodall — a fallen Edmonton Police Service officer — hung blue ribbons to remember constables Brett Ryan and Travis Jordan.

A 16-year-old boy shot and killed the two officers early Thursday morning when they responded to a domestic dispute in an Inglewood apartment, EPS said.

In 2015, Woodall was killed in the line of duty in west Edmonton. Years later, a new school was named after him.

"We talk about his service to his community, we talk about kindness and compassion and empathy, and we had hoped the death of Constable Woodall would be a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence," Principal Jill Kwasniewski said.

"The kids want officers and members to know that they are heroes, that we are thinking of them and of their friends, that we want to help and that we understand they are sad."

Grade 4 students put the ribbons on the fence outside the school and wrote messages in support of officers who visit them.

A number of students told CTV News they felt "devastated" to hear two police officers had been killed.

Students at Constable Daniel Woodall School wrote messages of support to police officers after two Edmonton constables were killed last week. (Nahreman Issa/CTV News Edmonton)

"Because they work really hard to protect our community and they don't know what's going to happen when they're working," Alice Gu, a Grade 4 student, said.

In her message to police officers, she wrote: "We are grateful for what you do to keep us safe."

"Thank you for protecting Edmonton," Ariv Prabhakar wrote in his'.

"This is always a safe school and a safe place to come if [officers] want to come here," he told CTV News.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nahreman Issa