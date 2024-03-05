Construction company fined $144K in 2022 workplace injury

A construction company has been fined $144,000 in the workplace injury of an Edmonton worker in 2022.

On March 7, 2022, at the work site near 122 Street and 106 Avenue, the worker fell between six and eight metres down a piling hole after removing the plywood that had been covering it and taking a step.

Marathon Underground Constructors Corporation, which is based in Ontario, plead guilty to failing to ensure the health and safety of a worker under the Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Act. Six other charges were withdrawn.

The financial penalty will be paid to the Alberta Construction Safety Association and be used to develop learning resources, an option called a "creative sentence" under OHS legislation.

Both Marathon Underground Constructors Corporation and the Crown have 30 days to appeal the conviction or penalty.