EDMONTON -- Several ongoing construction projects are resulting in major traffic delays in southwest Edmonton.

The Terwillegar Drive expansion is one project causing delays near 53 Avenue and Whitemud Drive.

The city is creating an additional traffic lanes in each direction of Terwillegar Drive to accommodate drivers on the major north-south route. Construction on the road began this spring and is planned to be completed in late 2022.

In the meantime as construction in the area is well underway, it’s giving some Edmonton drivers headaches on their commute.

A bottleneck is often created at 53 Avenue, especially during rush hour as drivers exit off Whitemud drive.

Another project is planned to begin in the Terwillegar area late this summer. Riverbend Road is planned to receive resurfacing work and will be reduced to one lane in August from north of Rabbit Hill road to Terwillegar.