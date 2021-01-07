EDMONTON -- Starting Friday construction work will begin on the north and south ends of Edmonton’s LRT system.

The NAIT station will be closed for three days to accommodate work on the alternative signalling system upgrades north of Kingsway/Royal Alex station.

Metro Line trains will start and end at Kingsway/Royal Alex but transit customers can use routes eight or nine to travel between there and NAIT.

On Jan. 10, LRT crews will be working north of Southgate Station to complete tests on the jump frog, a piece of track infrastructure that allows travelling over the junction to make less noise and reduce wear on the tracks.

From 5 a.m. to noon, Capital Line trains will not run between Century Park and South Campus stations, but will run between South Campus and Clareview stations.

Buses will replace the LRT and run every eight minutes. Metro Line trains are not impacted by this work.

Regular service will resume once work is complete after Jan. 10.