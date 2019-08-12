Construction is set to begin on a stand-alone hospice in Edmonton’s Crestwood neighbourhood.

The Pilgrim’s Hospice Society is preparing for the $15 million Roozen Family Hospice Centre that will be built at 98 Avenue and 148 Street.

The new facility will feature purpose-built palliative suites with ambient lighting, temperature control, private bathrooms, and furniture to accommodate overnight stays for loved ones.

It will also include family rooms with counselling and spiritual care centres.

So far the organization has raised $9.8 million of the total $15 million cost.

The new centre is expected to open in 2020.

The Pilgrim’s Hospice Society has operated in a repurposed building in Crestwood since 1994. They offer programs including volunteer home visiting, grief services, and education and outreach.