EDMONTON -- Some north Edmonton residents fled their homes Monday morning when a fire engulfed a neighbouring property under construction.

Crews arrived to the scene at 98 Street and 108 Avenue shortly after 3 a.m. to find the bones of a home fully involved. It took them about 15 minutes to gain control of the blaze. 

There were no injuries reported. 

Investigators have begun looking into the cause of the fire. 