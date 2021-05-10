Advertisement
Construction site goes up in flames early Monday morning
Published Monday, May 10, 2021 6:32AM MDT Last Updated Monday, May 10, 2021 8:51AM MDT
Some north Edmonton residents fled their homes early May 10, 2021, when a fire engulfed a neighbouring property under construction.
Crews arrived to the scene at 98 Street and 108 Avenue shortly after 3 a.m. to find the bones of a home fully involved. It took them about 15 minutes to gain control of the blaze.
Crews arrived to the scene at 98 Street and 108 Avenue shortly after 3 a.m. to find the bones of a home fully involved. It took them about 15 minutes to gain control of the blaze.
There were no injuries reported.
Investigators have begun looking into the cause of the fire.