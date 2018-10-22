It’s the end of the line for the ‘End of the World’ in Edmonton’s river valley, as construction was set to start on the new Keillor Point Project Monday.

The City of Edmonton said mobilization for the project started Monday on the popular site, more commonly referred to as ‘End of the World’.

The project will make the site more accessible, with a new staircase, hand railings and a viewing area. A new trail will allow access to the site from the city’s river valley trail network.

Construction on the staircase and viewing area is expected to be completed in late 2018 or early 2019. Depending on weather, details and landscaping will be completed in the spring of 2019, depending on the weather.

While work is underway, the city said access to the site is prohibited.