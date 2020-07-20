Advertisement
Construction worker OK after being struck at west Edmonton site
Published Monday, July 20, 2020 12:53PM MDT Last Updated Monday, July 20, 2020 1:02PM MDT
EDMONTON -- A construction worker was sent to hospital after being struck by a vehicle at a site in west Edmonton.
A PCL worker was struck at a slow speed by a driver in the area of Whitemud Drive and 159 Street, according to officials at the scene.
The driver had entered the site and was being escorted out when the collision happened.
The worker was sent to hospital out of precaution.
PCL said it was working on installing a retaining wall at the site.
