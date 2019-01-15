

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





It is now mandatory for contractors to cover speed limit reduction signs when they leave a construction zone on an Alberta highway.

Transportation Minister Brian Mason announced Tuesday a number of changes around construction zones to improve the flow of traffic and the safety of workers.

“One of the major complaints we hear every year is that reduced speed limits are enforced when it’s obvious no work is occurring at the construction site,” Mason said in a press release.

At the announcement in Edmonton, the minister said drivers are specifically frustrated by tickets, double fines and demerits, or being tailgated when following the reduced speed limit.

“It’s going to be more work, but ... I think a lot of the changes the public will like,” Alberta Safety Construction Association Executive Director Dan MacLennan said.

Mason also reminded Albertans to make sure there are no workers when driving through a construction zone.

Contractors that do not follow the new rules will be fined, while drivers who violate the speed limit when workers are on site will continue to be penalized.

Other changes made by the province include shorter lane closures to a maximum of three kilometres, and more gradual reductions, rather than an instant 100 km/h to 50 km/h.

With files from Timm Bruch