

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





The parishioners of Knox Metropolitan United Church had an opportunity to see Thursday the items that had been buried underneath their church.

Among the contents of two recently discovered time capsules was a July 1907 copy of the Edmonton Journal and newsletters detailing the return of national missionaries from China.

The boxes were found in the cornerstones of the building as it was being demolished last month. Their items were originally buried in 1907, underneath another Edmonton church. When that building burned down, they were buried a second time in 1942.

While the capsule’s contents are interesting for everyone, they’re especially enticing for Steve Hoskin. He attended Knox United for nearly 60 years, and is among those in the congregation itching to see what other memories have been unearthed.

“It’s amazing how much has changed over the years,” he said.

The church organized a ceremony for the time capsule’s reburial in 1942. A pamphlet from the day lists the dignitaries who were in attendance.

The box also included hand written lists of clergy members.

“We'll all be looking for names that we recognize that are relatives or friends that we think might be connected to those names,” Hoskin said.

The capsule’s contents will be preserved—and Hoskin hopes—one day displayed by the church.

With files from Jeremy Thompson