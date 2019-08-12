Councillor Erin Stevenson is convinced conversion therapy is happening in Spruce Grove, but her council colleague Wayne Rothe is convinced it’s not.

The issue was briefly debated at a city council meeting in the community just west of Edmonton Monday night, with councillors in attendance unanimously voting to order a report on the controversial practice.

Stevenson told CTV News Edmonton she’s spoken with at least six people who’ve personally experienced some form of conversion therapy.

“I have residents who have emailed me explaining how difficult and how dangerous the conversion therapy was for them when they were put through it here in Spruce Grove,” Stevenson said.

Rothe told council he’s done his own research

“I’ve had conversations now with five pastors and the principal at Living Waters Christian Academy and all six of those individuals, none of them practice conversion therapy,” Roth said.

Still, Rothe supported the report. He wants clarification on what exactly conversion therapy means, acknowledging differing opinions on defining the practice may be to blame for the divide.

“If the pastor, with the permission of the parents, prays over that (gay) child, and prays with the child, and prays for the child, is that conversion therapy? And I don’t believe that it is,” Rothe said.

CTV News Edmonton later read the proceeding quote to Kristopher Wells, Canada Research Chair for the Public Understanding of Sexual and Gender Minority Youth at MacEwan University. Wells disagreed with Rothe’s assessment.

“There’s no need for them to pray for that (gay) child or find some salvation,” Wells said.

Wells said there are documented cases of conversion therapy happening all across Alberta, although he wasn’t aware of any specific cases in Spruce Grove.

Conversion therapy was banned in St. Albert this year, in Manitoba in 2015 and in Nova Scotia in 2018.

A Senate of Canada bill (S-260) defines conversion therapy as, “any practice, treatment or service designed to change an individual’s sexual orientation or gender identity or to eliminate or reduce sexual attraction or sexual behaviour between persons of the same sex.”

The report ordered Monday in Spruce Grove is due back in October.

Stevenson says she already supports a ban, but hope the report provides information that will help her build consensus on council and beyond.

“I wish it was just symbolic…it’s a hard enough time to be struggling with your sexuality. But to be put through that type of torture is absolutely dangerous…if there’s something we do so that others don’t have to go through that, that’s the most important thing to me,” Stevenson said.