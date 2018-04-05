

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





The man who beat his estranged wife to death in 2014 has learned his fate.

Gilbert Robinson, convicted of 2nd degree murder in the death of his estranged wife, Gina Robinson, was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 13 years. The jury found him guilty back in January.

Throughout sentencing The Crown was asking for 21 years close to the maximum of 25 years, while the defence was pushing for 11 years.