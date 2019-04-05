Dana Fash, the convicted violent and sexual offender known as the Mill Woods Rapist, has been released by Edmonton police again.

Fash was released from the Edmonton Remand Centre on Feb. 13, and has been in and out of prison multiple times since.

Edmonton police said Fash, who has a history of breaking and entering homes and public buildings and assaulting women, is likely to commit another violent offence.

Fash is under a number of court-ordered conditions.

The 41-year-old is 6’1” and 430 pounds, and he has brown eyes and brown hair.

Fash was convicted in a vicious sexual assault on a 65-year-old woman in November 1994. A month later, he sexually assaulted a 44-year-old custodian in the bathroom she was cleaning.