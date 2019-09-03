A convicted sexual offender was arrested by Edmonton police five months after he was last released.

Dana Fash, known as the "Mill Woods rapist," was arrested Sunday after police lost contact with his electronic monitoring bracelet—a breach of his court-ordered conditions.

Police said they found Fash at his home and took him into custody, where he resisted arrest.

Fash was charged with breach of recognizance and resisting arrest, Edmonton police said.

He has been released and is being monitored by the EPS Behavioral Assessment Unit.

Fash was convicted in two sexual assaults in 1994 and served 12 years in prison.