

CTV Edmonton





Police are warning Edmontonians that a convicted sexually violent offender has been released and is likely to reoffend.

Dana Michael Fash was recently released from the Edmonton Remand Centre and is living in the city.

He was convicted of assaulting two women, who he attacked after breaking into homes or public buildings in the 1990s.

Police said Fash’s risk for violence increases when under the influence.

Fash is 185 centimetres (6’1”) tall, weighs about 208 kilograms (458 pounds), and has brown eyes and hair. At the time of his release, he had shoulder-length hair and a full beard.