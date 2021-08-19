EDMONTON -- Police are warning Edmontonians about a convicted violent offender who will live in the area.

Christopher Chung, 42, is being released and Edmonton police have "reasonable grounds to believe he will commit another violent offence."

He's known to carry weapons and is quick to anger, EPS says.

Chung is being placed on a number of court-ordered conditions, including a curfew, staying in Edmonton and not carrying weapons.

He's six feet tall, weighs 192 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.