One of three individuals charged in the deaths of two convenience store workers after robberies in 2015 was found guilty on two counts of first-degree murder.

The jury found Laylin Delorme, 27, guilty on two counts of first-degree murder, and two counts of robbery.

Delorme is one of three charged in the violent December 18, 2015 crime spree.

Karanpal Singh Bhangu, 35, and Ricky Cenabre, 41, were beaten and shot during the robberies. Bhangu had recently emigrated from India, while Cenabre had moved to Canada from the Philippines five years before.

Defence lawyer Naeem Rauf had asked jurors to find Delorme guilty of manslaughter, and admitted his client had pulled the trigger three times, in the death of Bhangu.

The lawyer called what the three defendants did “a foolish spur of the moment act of silly young men.”

Rauf pushed to have his client acquitted in Cenabre’s killing, since co-accused Colton Steinhauer opened fire in the second convenience store.

Crown Prosecutor John Watson argued the events at the two locations were very similar. Watson argued Delorme was behind the wheel as the suspects drove from the first scene to the second store, and Delorme was recorded in surveillance footage hitting the second victim a number of times, as he held a gun in his hand before Steinhauer is seen firing a weapon.

With their finding, the jury found Delorme’s role and his actions in both killings were planned and deliberate.

A conviction for a charge of first-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence.

With files from David Ewasuk and The Canadian Press