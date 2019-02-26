After two weeks on the road, a convoy of pipeline supporters is back in Alberta.

Dozens of people in Red Deer welcomed home the “United We Roll” convoy Monday night.

Nearly 160 semis and pickup trucks made the 7,000-kilometre round trip to Ottawa to draw federal attention to energy industry concerns.

“Ontario and the east love Alberta and western Canada, and they love the energy sector,” organizer Glen Carritt told CTV News Sunday.

“This opened up the eyes of, I think, all of Canada.”

Carritt said the convoy also united people across the nation.

“We brought the country together and they love our oil and gas industry, and they want to get our oil and gas back in business.”

The rally’s Alberta-first agenda was overshadowed by some members focusing on immigration policies. Counter protestors met the group on Parliament Hill, and later accused them of being hateful.

With files from Tyson Fedor