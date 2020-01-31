EDMONTON -- This Valentine's Day, Edmontonians can order a sweet treat for their loved ones and also support victims of sexual assault.

The is the second year that Bloom Cookie Co. is offering cookie-grams in support of the Sexual Assault Centre of Edmonton (SACE).

The idea for the special box came after a Bloom Cookie Co. employee received a lewd phone call while working alone.

The company decided to make the incident public to start a conversation around sexual harassment.

"We just didn't want to have any tolerance towards that behaviour to our staff," owner Ashley Benson said on CTV Morning Live Edmonton.

In 2019, the campaign raised $1,100 for SACE.

"We were just so proud of Bloom Cookies for taking that stand," SACE CEO Mary Jane James said. "It's so easy to just sort of bury it and not talk about it and not wade into the controversy but they got in front of it and brought us on board and I think it was a wonderful collaboration."

Almost half of adult Albertans have experienced sexual abuse, according to a new report from The Association of Alberta Sexual Assault Services released on Jan. 29.

"It wasn't surprising but it was still really, really, disturbing," James said. "What do we do? We do things like this. We talk about it, we become partners with those in the community who want to raise awareness about the issue."

SACE supports people impacted by sexual violence. The organization also strives to create cultural changes through public education and advocacy.

James said talking about the issue is the first step in creating change.