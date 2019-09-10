It'll be another cool and cloudy day across the Edmonton area.

A few showers this morning should taper off by midday and then just a 30% chance of a scattered shower in the region this afternoon.

Most areas south of Edmonton are in for a similar day - cloudy with occasional showers.

In northern Alberta, we have some patchy frost around Fort McMurray and High Level.

But, those areas will be sunny today and should warm up to highs in the mid to upper teens.

A SLIGHT improvement for the Edmonton Metro Region Wednesday. Cloudy with some late-day sunny breaks.

Not much warmer though. We'll get a high near 12 degrees today and about 14 or 15 Wednesday.

But, we ARE still expecting a significant warm-up for Thu/Fri/Sat.

Sunny and a high near 21 Thursday.

Then...some clouds and highs near 20 Fri/Sat.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Cloudy with a few showers this morning. 30% chance of showers this afternoon.

High: 12

Evening - Mostly cloudy.

9pm: 9

Wednesday - Cloudy with some late-day sunny breaks.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 14

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 21

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 21

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 20