EDMONTON -- A few showers are making their way through parts of the Edmonton metro region this morning.

For most areas, it'll just be a cloudy day with a chance of a scattered shower or thunderstorm this afternoon.

 

An upper trough (cool air aloft) dominates the atmosphere over Alberta today and tomorrow.

By Wednesday, a full-blown upper LOW develops over the province and then stalls out.

 

What all that means is that we're not anticipating a lot of sun or heat this week.

Instead, we'll be dominated by clouds, daytime highs in the 15-20 degree range and some precipitation.

Now, that's not to say we won't get ANY sun.

Just like this past weekend... there will be sunny breaks and it won't rain non-stop today and Tuesday.

Wednesday could be a different story as much of central and north-central Alberta could be in for a slow, steady soaker.

 

The pattern looks like it'll break down by the end of the week.

 

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:  

  • Today – Cloudy with sunny breaks.  40% chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.
  • High:  19
  • Tonight - Cloudy.  70% chance of showers and/or thunderstorms this evening and overnight.
  • 9pm:  19
  • Tuesday - Partly cloudy.
  • Morning Low:  12
  • Afternoon High:  20
  • Wednesday - Mostly cloudy.  60% chance of showers or periods of rain.
  • Morning Low:  12
  • Afternoon High:  16
  • Thursday - Mostly cloudy.  60% chance of showers or periods of rain.
  • Morning Low:  12 
  • Afternoon High:  18
  • Friday - Mostly cloudy.  30% chance of a shower.
  • Morning Low:  13
  • Afternoon High:  21
  • Saturday - Partly cloudy.
  • Morning Low:  13
  • Afternoon High:  20