EDMONTON -- A few showers are making their way through parts of the Edmonton metro region this morning.

For most areas, it'll just be a cloudy day with a chance of a scattered shower or thunderstorm this afternoon.

An upper trough (cool air aloft) dominates the atmosphere over Alberta today and tomorrow.

By Wednesday, a full-blown upper LOW develops over the province and then stalls out.

What all that means is that we're not anticipating a lot of sun or heat this week.

Instead, we'll be dominated by clouds, daytime highs in the 15-20 degree range and some precipitation.

Now, that's not to say we won't get ANY sun.

Just like this past weekend... there will be sunny breaks and it won't rain non-stop today and Tuesday.

Wednesday could be a different story as much of central and north-central Alberta could be in for a slow, steady soaker.

The pattern looks like it'll break down by the end of the week.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – Cloudy with sunny breaks. 40% chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

High: 19

Tonight - Cloudy. 70% chance of showers and/or thunderstorms this evening and overnight.

9pm: 19

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 20

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers or periods of rain.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 16

Thursday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers or periods of rain.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 18

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 21