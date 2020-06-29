Advertisement
Cool, cloudy, showery week ahead: This is your Edmonton forecast
EDMONTON -- A few showers are making their way through parts of the Edmonton metro region this morning.
For most areas, it'll just be a cloudy day with a chance of a scattered shower or thunderstorm this afternoon.
An upper trough (cool air aloft) dominates the atmosphere over Alberta today and tomorrow.
By Wednesday, a full-blown upper LOW develops over the province and then stalls out.
What all that means is that we're not anticipating a lot of sun or heat this week.
Instead, we'll be dominated by clouds, daytime highs in the 15-20 degree range and some precipitation.
Now, that's not to say we won't get ANY sun.
Just like this past weekend... there will be sunny breaks and it won't rain non-stop today and Tuesday.
Wednesday could be a different story as much of central and north-central Alberta could be in for a slow, steady soaker.
The pattern looks like it'll break down by the end of the week.
HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:
- Today – Cloudy with sunny breaks. 40% chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.
- High: 19
- Tonight - Cloudy. 70% chance of showers and/or thunderstorms this evening and overnight.
- 9pm: 19
- Tuesday - Partly cloudy.
- Morning Low: 12
- Afternoon High: 20
- Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers or periods of rain.
- Morning Low: 12
- Afternoon High: 16
- Thursday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers or periods of rain.
- Morning Low: 12
- Afternoon High: 18
- Friday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower.
- Morning Low: 13
- Afternoon High: 21
- Saturday - Partly cloudy.
- Morning Low: 13
- Afternoon High: 20