Cool, cloudy, wet and a LOT less daylight.

Edmonton has "lost" almost a full hour of daylight in just two weeks.

Sunrise/sunset today are 6:56 AM and 8:06 PM.

Two weeks ago (Aug 26), the sun was up at 6:32 AM and down at 8:37 PM.

Clouds and cool temperatures will continue to dominate much of Alberta today.

Areas around Fort McMurray and High Level will get some sun. But, everyone else is cloudy with a chance of showers.

More rain and cool temperatures Tuesday for all the same areas.

Regions from Red Deer south towards Calgary could pick up 10-20 mm by the end of Tuesday.

Edmonton and area will likely get 5-10 mm (although there could be a few localized spots that get slightly more).

Skies start to clear Wednesday afternoon in the Edmonton Metro Region.

Temperatures go from highs near 12 degrees to about 15 on Wednesday.

THEN...some sun and highs near 20 for Thu/Fri/Sat.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Cloudy with a 70% chance of a few scattered showers. Wind 20 gusting at times to 40 km/h

Noon: 11

5pm: 13

Evening - Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers overnight.

9pm: 9

Tuesday - Cloudy. 60% chance of showers in the morning.

30% chance of showers in the afternoon. Wind 10-20 km/h.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 11

Wednesday - 30% chance of showers in the morning. Then...Clearing.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 15

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 21

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 21