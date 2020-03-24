EDMONTON -- Much of Alberta is waking up with some fresh snow on the ground.

In the Edmonton area, that snow will come to an end later this morning.

Areas further south and west will see the snow continue.

In fact, the Red Deer area might have it end for a while and then see some fresh snow blast through tonight.

Cooler air will settle in. Not COLD, but back below zero for a daytime high.

Edmonton should top out in the -2 or -3 range today.

We'll be right around zero with some sun breaking through the clouds Wednesday.

THEN... warmer air returns for Thursday and it looks like it might stick around.

I've taken the snow and colder temperatures OUT of the Fri/Sat forecast (for now).

There's a series of low pressure systems that look set to track across northern Alberta Thu/Fri/Sat.

That'll give snow to the north, but should keep Edmonton on the mild side.

As long as they stay north of Edmonton, we'll miss out on the snow until Sun/Mon.

Stay tuned: That projected track may change in the coming days.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – Flurries ending this morning. Cloudy this afternoon.

High: -3

Tonight - Mostly cloudy.

9pm: -6

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: -1

Thursday - Increasing afternoon cloud.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 5

Friday - Cloudy morning, clearing in afternoon.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 4

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 3