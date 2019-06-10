A bit of a warming trend shapes up this week. But today's looking similar to Sunday with an afternoon high in the 15-20 range AND some scattered showers.

Edmonton hit highs of 14 and 16 this past weekend.

The AVERAGE HIGH for this time of year is 20.

We'll get to about 17 or 18 today with a "Mix of Sun and Cloud" for much of the day.

However, a few scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop in North-Central Alberta again.

So...there's the risk of seeing one of two of those push through the area this afternoon/early evening.

Daytime highs return to the 20s Tuesday and stay there for the rest of the week.

The warmest days this week will likely be Wed/Thu with highs in the mid 20s.

A slightly drier pattern shapes up for Tue/Wed and then a Low Pressure System over southern Alberta brings back the chance of showers on Thursday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of a shower or thunderstorm.

High: 17

Evening - 40% chance of an early-evening shower. Partly cloudy overnight.

9pm: 14

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 21

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 25

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of afternoon showers/thunderstorms.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 24

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 22