EDMONTON -- Clouds and showers this morning will give way to some sunshine in Edmonton this afternoon.

But, the wind will remain a constant through much of the day with gusts in the 30-40 km/h range.

The wind should start to ease this evening.

Cooler air is starting to drop in as well. The city hit the low 20s Wed/Thu.

But, we'll be in the mid teens today and closer to 10 for highs Sat/Sun/Mon.

Morning lows drop to near or slightly below zero Sunday and Monday morning.

Precip outlook: It's been mostly light showers in the Edmonton area last night and this morning.

But, the rain is coming down a bit heavier and steadier in parts of NE and east-central AB today.

A few widely-scattered showers (maybe even some pockets of rain/snow mix) will develop in north-central AB late Saturday.

Most areas won't get anything and where you DO see some, it won't last long.

Further west, a couple cm of snow could fall in the mountain parks late Saturday.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – Cloudy with a few showers this morning. Clearing this afternoon.

Wind - N 20 gusting to 40 km/h

High: 15

Tonight - A few clouds. Wind easing early in the evening.

9pm: 11

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. Slight risk of a brief shower late in the day.

Wind - N 15 gusting to 30 km/h.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 12

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 10

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 12

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 15