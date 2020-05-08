Cooling for Mother's Day weekend: This is your Edmonton forecast
EDMONTON -- Clouds and showers this morning will give way to some sunshine in Edmonton this afternoon.
But, the wind will remain a constant through much of the day with gusts in the 30-40 km/h range.
The wind should start to ease this evening.
Cooler air is starting to drop in as well. The city hit the low 20s Wed/Thu.
But, we'll be in the mid teens today and closer to 10 for highs Sat/Sun/Mon.
Morning lows drop to near or slightly below zero Sunday and Monday morning.
Precip outlook: It's been mostly light showers in the Edmonton area last night and this morning.
But, the rain is coming down a bit heavier and steadier in parts of NE and east-central AB today.
A few widely-scattered showers (maybe even some pockets of rain/snow mix) will develop in north-central AB late Saturday.
Most areas won't get anything and where you DO see some, it won't last long.
Further west, a couple cm of snow could fall in the mountain parks late Saturday.
HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:
- Today – Cloudy with a few showers this morning. Clearing this afternoon.
- Wind - N 20 gusting to 40 km/h
- High: 15
- Tonight - A few clouds. Wind easing early in the evening.
- 9pm: 11
- Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. Slight risk of a brief shower late in the day.
- Wind - N 15 gusting to 30 km/h.
- Morning Low: 3
- Afternoon High: 12
- Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.
- Morning Low: 0
- Afternoon High: 10
- Monday - Partly cloudy.
- Morning Low: -1
- Afternoon High: 12
- Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.
- Morning Low: 1
- Afternoon High: 15
- Wednesday - Partly cloudy.
- Morning Low: 3
- Afternoon High: 16