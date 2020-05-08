EDMONTON -- Clouds and showers this morning will give way to some sunshine in Edmonton this afternoon.

But, the wind will remain a constant through much of the day with gusts in the 30-40 km/h range.

The wind should start to ease this evening.

 

Cooler air is starting to drop in as well.  The city hit the low 20s Wed/Thu.

But, we'll be in the mid teens today and closer to 10 for highs Sat/Sun/Mon.

Morning lows drop to near or slightly below zero Sunday and Monday morning.

 

Precip outlook:  It's been mostly light showers in the Edmonton area last night and this morning.

But, the rain is coming down a bit heavier and steadier in parts of NE and east-central AB today.

A few widely-scattered showers (maybe even some pockets of rain/snow mix) will develop in north-central AB late Saturday.

Most areas won't get anything and where you DO see some, it won't last long.

Further west, a couple cm of snow could fall in the mountain parks late Saturday.

 

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:  

  • Today – Cloudy with a few showers this morning.  Clearing this afternoon.
  • Wind -  N 20 gusting to 40 km/h
  • High:  15
  • Tonight - A few clouds.  Wind easing early in the evening.
  • 9pm:  11
  • Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.  Slight risk of a brief shower late in the day.
  • Wind - N 15 gusting to 30 km/h.
  • Morning Low:  3
  • Afternoon High:  12
  • Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.
  • Morning Low:  0
  • Afternoon High:  10
  • Monday - Partly cloudy.
  • Morning Low:  -1
  • Afternoon High:  12
  • Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.
  • Morning Low:  1
  • Afternoon High:  15
  • Wednesday - Partly cloudy.
  • Morning Low: 3 
  • Afternoon High:  16​