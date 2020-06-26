EDMONTON -- Cloudier conditions will take over for the next few days in Edmonton and area.

There WILL be some sunny breaks. But, more cloud than sun AND some showers/thunderstorms.

We have a few small, scattered showers pushing west to east through north-central AB this morning.

But, most of today should be dry with an afternoon High in the low 20s.

The best chance for some wet weather looks like it'll come tonight.

A low pressure system is developing to the south of Edmonton today.

On the northern edge of that - Showers and a few thunderstorms push across central and north-central AB this evening and overnight.

We'll have a good chance of seeing some lingering precip in the Edmonton region early Saturday morning.

Most of Saturday should be cloudy with sunny breaks. THEN...much of AB gets a risk of pop-up thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Similar story for Sunday - cloudy with sunny breaks and a chance of scattered showers/thunderstorms.

Temperatures slip to highs in the upper teens for the weekend before rebounding early next week.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – Cloudy with sunny breaks. 30% chance of a shower.

High: 23

Tonight - Cloudy. 70% chance of showers and/or thunderstorms this evening and overnight.

9pm: 19

Saturday - 60% chance of showers in the morning.

Cloudy with sunny breaks in the afternoon. 30% chance of an afternoon shower or thundershower.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 18

Sunday - Cloudy with sunny breaks. 40% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 19

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 21

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 23