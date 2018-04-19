Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Copper and precious metal theft a problem in St. Albert: RCMP
Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton
Published Thursday, April 19, 2018 12:18PM MDT
When copper and other metal prices rise as a commodity, St. Albert RCMP said they tend to see an increase in thefts of copper and catalytic converters in vehicles as they can be sold for an easy profit.
Catalytic converters contain platinum, rhodium and palladium all of which are expensive metals. Replacing a stolen catalytic converter can cost up to $2,000 per vehicle.
Catalytic converters can be removed from a vehicle by sawing through piping. Trucks and SUVs are more at risk because they sit higher from the ground and are easier to get under.
Prevention tips:
- Park in well-lit areas when possible
- If you have a garage, park your vehicle inside
- Park close to building entrances or close to roads so there is increased vigilance for the area provided by pedestrians or other drivers
- Talk to security experts, or research the internet for ideas about preventing this theft
St. Albert reports for 2018:
- Overnight between December 31, 2017 and January 1, 2018, a catalytic converter was stolen from a work truck parked at a business on Carleton Drive, St. Albert.
- On January 4, a catalytic converter was stolen from a truck parked at a business on Rayborn Crescent, St. Albert.
- On January 28, 100 feet of copper cable was stolen from the back of a welding truck parked on a driveway on Patterson Crescent, St. Albert.
- On February 6, $5,000 of copper tubing was stolen from a construction business located on Sturgeon Road in St. Albert.
- On February 18, a roll of copper wire was stolen from a business yard located on Riel Drive, St. Albert.
- Overnight between April 4 and April 5, copper wire was stolen from a construction site on Richardson Drive in St. Albert.
- Between April 6 and April 7, a catalytic converter was stolen from a Salvation Army van parked on Liberton Drive in S. Albert.
- On April 16, a catalytic converter was stolen off a commercial truck parked on Rayborn Crescent in St. Albert.