

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





When copper and other metal prices rise as a commodity, St. Albert RCMP said they tend to see an increase in thefts of copper and catalytic converters in vehicles as they can be sold for an easy profit.

Catalytic converters contain platinum, rhodium and palladium all of which are expensive metals. Replacing a stolen catalytic converter can cost up to $2,000 per vehicle.

Catalytic converters can be removed from a vehicle by sawing through piping. Trucks and SUVs are more at risk because they sit higher from the ground and are easier to get under.

Prevention tips:

Park in well-lit areas when possible

If you have a garage, park your vehicle inside

Park close to building entrances or close to roads so there is increased vigilance for the area provided by pedestrians or other drivers

Talk to security experts, or research the internet for ideas about preventing this theft

