Copper pipe stolen from recreation centre results in $125K in damage

RCMP are looking for information in relation to a theft that happened overnight between Feb. 13 and 14 in Fort Saskatchewan.

The theft happened at the Jubilee Recreation Centre on 96 Avenue.

The thief or thieves stole copper pipe, the value of which is not known at this time, according to RCMP.

The damage caused to the ice rink cooling system by the theft is estimated at $125,000.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at 780-992-6100 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.