Copping, Hinshaw to give Alberta COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m.
Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will give a COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon.
You can watch their press conference live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca starting at 3:30 p.m.
- Infographics: COVID-19 in Alberta by the numbers
- COVID-19 in Edmonton: Numbers broken down by neighbourhood
- Infographics: COVID-19 cases in Calgary
Over the weekend, Alberta's COVID-19 deaths went up by 35, including two individuals in their 30s.
To date, 3,776 Albertans have died from COVID-19, including 74 in the past seven days.
As of Monday, Alberta had 1,528 COVID-19 hospital patients, including 124 people in ICUs. The 28 highest counts of hospitalized patients have all come in the last 28 days, including a record-high 1,675 on Feb. 7.
Unvaccinated Albertans are outnumbered nearly four-to-one by those who have had at least a first shot of vaccine, but remain many times more likely to experience a severe outcome due to COVID-19 including hospitalization or death.
Alberta has now administered more than eight million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with 80.7 per cent of the population having had at least one dose and 75.3 per cent having had two shots.
More than a third of Albertans, 34.6 per cent, have now also received a third dose. And, more than 263,000 doses have been administered to children aged between five and 11 years old.
OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has made history by becoming the first leader of this country to invoke the federal Emergencies Act, to try to bring an end to the ongoing trucker convoy protests paralyzing Ottawa and border blockades.
Ahead of Trudeau confirming the action, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said it "was not necessary" in that province and could potentially "escalate" the situation.
Kenney has formed a team to run his leadership campaign heading into a leadership review in April. "There's obviously a very active campaign by some, including some associated with these protests, to undermine our party. I think it's very important that there be an equally organized effort to maintain stability and the progress that our government has made," Kenney said.
Monday marked the first time in many months that masks were optional for students in grade school. Some parents reported the change was "OK," while dozens of Edmonton high schools students walked out of class that afternoon to protest.
A court challenge of the lifting of mask mandates in Alberta schools by the Alberta Federation of Labour was reportedly quashed on Monday.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Feds scrapping pre-arrival PCR testing for fully vaccinated travellers
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Feds scrapping pre-arrival PCR testing for fully vaccinated travellers
The federal government is eliminating the pre-arrival PCR test requirement for fully vaccinated travellers starting Feb. 28, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced Tuesday.
BREAKING | Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly resigns
Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly has resigned amid criticism of his handling of the ongoing trucker protests downtown, sources tell CTV News Ottawa, as the demonstrators continue to show no signs of leaving.
Feds bringing emergency declaration to Parliament 'imminently'
The federal Liberal minority government is planning to bring the emergency declaration motion before Parliament 'imminently,' says Government House Leader Mark Holland.
Quebec's vaccination passport to be gradually phased out by March 14
Quebec's public health officials said Tuesday that the vaccination passport will be gradually phased out. The passport will no longer be required to access big box, liquor or cannabis stores as of tomorrow.
BREAKING | Sask. First Nation discovers 54 unmarked graves at the site of former residential schools
More than 50 unmarked graves were found during a ground penetrating radar search of the grounds of former residential schools on a Saskatchewan First Nation.
Protesters clear Coutts, Alta., highway after weapons seized; Emergencies Act invoked
Trucks, tractors and trailers cleared a highway in Coutts, Alta., after RCMP seized a large cache of weapons and arrested multiple individuals, in a move the same day the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act in response to protests and blockades across the country.
Victims in decades-old 'Babes in the Woods' cold case identified: Vancouver police
The victims in a decades-old cold case have finally been identified, police in Vancouver announced Tuesday.
Ottawa protest fundraising website 'Family Expense Support' goes down
The new fundraising website announced by a group of self-described Ottawa convoy organizers was inaccessible Tuesday, with no way for donors or recipients to access the pledge pages.
Prince Andrew to settle sex abuse case, donate to charity
Prince Andrew has agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre, who said she was sexually trafficked to the British royal by the financier Jeffrey Epstein when she was 17.
Calgary
-
Blockade ends at Alberta U.S. border crossing after more than two weeks
Trucks and other vehicles with horns blaring have rolled out of a southern Alberta town, ending a blockade that paralyzed a United States border crossing for more than two weeks.
-
Calgary city council debates if face covering bylaw should be repealed
Calgary councillors are discussing if the city should align with the province and repeal its face covering bylaw during a meeting on Tuesday.
-
Copping, Hinshaw to give Alberta COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m.
Over the weekend, Alberta's COVID-19 deaths went up by 35, including two individuals in their 30s.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask. First Nation discovers 54 unmarked graves at the site of former residential schools
More than 50 unmarked graves were found during a ground penetrating radar search of the grounds of former residential schools on a Saskatchewan First Nation.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Feds scrapping pre-arrival PCR testing for fully vaccinated travellers
The federal government is eliminating the pre-arrival PCR test requirement for fully vaccinated travellers starting Feb. 28, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced Tuesday.
-
Evidence of COVID-19 has dropped 44% in Saskatoon's wastewater
The viral RNA load of coronavirus in Saskatoon’s wastewater has decreased by 43.7 per cent with Omicron remaining the dominant variant.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask. First Nation discovers 54 unmarked graves at the site of former residential schools
More than 50 unmarked graves were found during a ground penetrating radar search of the grounds of former residential schools on a Saskatchewan First Nation.
-
The Emergencies Act has been enacted. Here's what that means
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has made history by becoming the first leader of this country to invoke the federal Emergencies Act, to try to bring an end to the ongoing trucker convoy protests paralyzing Ottawa and border blockades. From compelling tow-truck drivers to haul out the big rigs, to freezing bank accounts, what does enacting the Emergencies Act mean? CTVNews.ca breaks down what you need to know.
-
Voters cast ballots in northern Sask. byelection
Voters are heading to the polls in the Athabasca constituency.
Atlantic
-
Relatives of Nova Scotia mass shooting victims feel 'deep discouragement' with inquiry
The public inquiry investigating the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia that claimed 22 lives is facing intense criticism from victims' relatives one week before the proceedings are to begin.
-
Spanish fishing boat sinks off Canada; 4 dead, 17 missing
A Spanish fishing boat sank early Tuesday in rough seas off Newfoundland in eastern Canada, killing at least four people, Spain's maritime rescue service said. Three crew members were saved and a maritime search was launched for the 17 other crew members still missing.
-
Halifax police officer charged with sexual assault: SIRT
Nova Scotia’s police watchdog has ruled a Halifax Regional Police officer should be charged with sexual assault.
Toronto
-
EXPLAINER
EXPLAINER | How do police forces in Ontario operate and who commands them?
As protests stretch into their third week in the nation's capital, the police response has drawn considerable criticism. Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson have maintained that, as elected officials, they cannot direct the police. So, if politicians don't have a hand in policing, who commands Ontario police forces?
-
Ford urges Trudeau to make ‘targeted’ use of Emergencies Act to clear protesters
Premier Doug Ford urged the federal government to take an “extremely targeted” approach to the newly invoked Emergencies Act and extinguish the ongoing occupation of the nation’s capital in the next few days.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Feds scrapping pre-arrival PCR testing for fully vaccinated travellers
The federal government is eliminating the pre-arrival PCR test requirement for fully vaccinated travellers starting Feb. 28, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced Tuesday.
Montreal
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Quebec's vaccination passport to be gradually phased out by March 14
Quebec's public health officials said Tuesday that the vaccination passport will be gradually phased out. The passport will no longer be required to access big box, liquor or cannabis stores as of tomorrow.
-
Montreal police spotted with 'Thin Blue Line' patches at convoy demonstration
Montreal police (SPVM) officers were spotted on Saturday with 'Thin Blue Line' patches on their uniform, again calling into question the force's dress code policy.
-
Quebec organizations call for suspension of criminal records for some offenders
What CND is proposing is to seal criminal records after the offender has served his or her sentence and has spent several years in the community without re-offending. This would not affect criminals who have been sentenced to life.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly resigns
Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly has resigned amid criticism of his handling of the ongoing trucker protests downtown, sources tell CTV News Ottawa, as the demonstrators continue to show no signs of leaving.
-
Feds bringing emergency declaration to Parliament 'imminently'
The federal Liberal minority government is planning to bring the emergency declaration motion before Parliament 'imminently,' says Government House Leader Mark Holland.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Feds scrapping pre-arrival PCR testing for fully vaccinated travellers
The federal government is eliminating the pre-arrival PCR test requirement for fully vaccinated travellers starting Feb. 28, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced Tuesday.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region reports 2 deaths related to COVID-19; 79 in hospital
Health officials in Waterloo Region reported two more deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, as hospitalizations rose to 79.
-
Third doses available for 12 to 17 age group on Friday
All youth 12 to 17 years old will be eligible for their third dose on Friday.
-
$30 million Breslau overpass project gets split vote from council, decision deferred months
Woolwich Township council is at odds over a proposed $30 million dollar plan meant to bring together communities in Breslau.
Northern Ontario
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Feds scrapping pre-arrival PCR testing for fully vaccinated travellers
The federal government is eliminating the pre-arrival PCR test requirement for fully vaccinated travellers starting Feb. 28, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced Tuesday.
-
Sudbury boy showered with valentines during cancer treatment
Four-year-old Jackson Twain of Sudbury is in the fight of his life right now against an aggressive tumor and friends and family are rallying around the captivating kid with a mountain of love in the form of valentines cards.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly resigns
Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly has resigned amid criticism of his handling of the ongoing trucker protests downtown, sources tell CTV News Ottawa, as the demonstrators continue to show no signs of leaving.
Winnipeg
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Feds scrapping pre-arrival PCR testing for fully vaccinated travellers
The federal government is eliminating the pre-arrival PCR test requirement for fully vaccinated travellers starting Feb. 28, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced Tuesday.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU admissions drop in Manitoba, no deaths reported Tuesday
The number of COVID-19 patients in hospital and intensive care units in Manitoba has continued to drop.
-
Loosening of public health restrictions begins today in Manitoba
Manitoba is relaxing a number of its public health orders beginning on Tuesday, as the province is speeding up its reopening process.
Vancouver
-
Victims in decades-old 'Babes in the Woods' cold case identified: Vancouver police
The victims in a decades-old cold case have finally been identified, police in Vancouver announced Tuesday.
-
Service resumes at B.C. border crossing, a dozen people arrested
Service has resumed at a B.C. border crossing where access was blocked by protesters for several days.
-
2 arrested for stealing gas from trucks in industrial park: RCMP
Mounties in Langley say two people were arrested late last week after they allegedly siphoned gas from trucks in an industrial park.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Notorious B.C. drug smuggler wins early release from U.S. prison, returns to Canada
John Philip Stirling, 68, was freed from an Oregon prison after arguing successfully for an early release due to his difficulty controlling his diabetes while incarcerated.
-
'They were loved': Women's Memorial March commemorated on Vancouver Island
While people around the world celebrated those they love on Feb. 14, thousands of others were commemorating those they've lost in B.C.
-
LIVE @ 1:30 P.M.
LIVE @ 1:30 P.M. | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials provide update on cases, restrictions
British Columbia health officials will provide a live update on the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are expected to announce plans to gradually relax public health restrictions in place to curb the transmission of the disease.