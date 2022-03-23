Copping, Hinshaw to give Alberta's first weekly COVID-19 update today

Alberta's health minister and chief medical officer of health will give the province's first weekly COVID-19 update on Wednesday.

Jason Copping and Dr. Deena Hinshaw will speak at 3:30 p.m. MT. Watch the news conference live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

The last update on new cases, hospitalizations and deaths was delivered on Friday, with the officials having announced two days earlier Alberta would transition to posting data just once per week.

"We're at a point where trends over longer periods of time are more relevant than day-to-day fluctuations," Health Minister Jason Copping said.

"As we shift out of crisis mode and move toward endemic response, we can make adjustments to the way we operate."

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw called it "the right thing to do."

As of Friday, there were 966 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, 62 of whom were in ICUs.

A little more than 500 new cases were reported that day, bringing the province's tally of total active cases to nearly 6,600. However, both numbers are likely much higher because of restrictions to provincial PCR testing capacity and eligibility.

According to the several-days-old data, 4,023 Albertans had died from COVID-19.

Nearly 87 per cent of Albertans aged 12 and older had been vaccinated with two doses.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

An Edmonton MLA says he used Alberta's premier's birth date in September to prove the government had "failed to implement the most basic security protocols" on its COVID-19 vaccination website by hacking it, and accessed a private citizen's information in the process.

Edmonton's councillors decided Tuesday to not require masks in city-owned and operated facilities, which lines up with provincial rules.

The Calgary Flames organization has filed a lawsuit against its insurers alleging $125 million in losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.