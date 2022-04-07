Copping, Hinshaw to give COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon

Alberta's health minister and chief medical officer of health will give a COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon.

Watch Jason Copping and Dr. Deena Hinshaw on CTVNewsEdmonton at 3:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, Alberta reported its weekly COVID-19 data and expanded eligibility for fourth doses and Paxlovid.

Hospitalizations grew by 36 since last Wednesday to a total of 990, while ICU admissions dropped by three to 44.

The province also reported 30 COVID-19 deaths, increasing the total number of deaths to 4,104.

Alberta also added 5,549 new cases from PCR tests over the past seven days, however the actual number of recent cases is unclear due to testing limitations.

The province has administered more than 8.6 million vaccine doses.

Starting April 12, Albertans 70 and older, First Nations, Métis and Inuit people 65 and older, and all seniors in congregate care can receive a fourth dose, the province said.

Alberta is also expanding the eligibility for Paxlovid, the antiviral drug to treat COVID-19. Starting Wednesday, First Nations, Métis and Inuit people 45 and older who are unvaccinated or have only one dose and people in long-term care and designated supportive living settings can receive the treatment.