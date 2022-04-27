Copping, Hinshaw to give COVID-19 update Wednesday
Alberta's health minister and chief medical officer of health will give a COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon.
Watch Jason Copping and Dr. Deena Hinshaw live at 3:30 p.m. on CTV News Edmonton.ca.
In its last update one week ago, Alberta’s health minister reported there were signs BA.2 infections could be plateauing.
As of last Wednesday, there were some 1,110 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, including 43 in intensive care.
Alberta added 6,125 COVID-19 cases from PCR tests between April 12 and April 18, averaging a positivity rate of 25.9 per cent.
Wastewater levels were high, but mostly below BA.1 levels except in Edmonton, where they were close to that peak.
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cool, wet and windy
