Copping, Hinshaw to update Alberta COVID-19 data Wednesday

Jars full of empty COVID-19 vaccine vials are shown at the Junction Chemist pharmacy during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. The Ontario government announced it will start administering fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccines to people 60 years and older. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette Jars full of empty COVID-19 vaccine vials are shown at the Junction Chemist pharmacy during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. The Ontario government announced it will start administering fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccines to people 60 years and older. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Canadian government charters flights for Ukrainians fleeing war

Three Canadian charter flights to bring Ukrainians fleeing Russia's invasion will depart Poland in the coming weeks.Immigration Minister Sean Fraser says the flights will be available to some of the more than 90,000 Ukrainians approved for emergency travel to Canada.

Senate vote to support Roe v. Wade expected to fall short

The Senate rushed on Wednesday into an almost-certain-to-fail vote toward enshrining Roe v. Wade abortion access into federal law, a blunt display of the nation's partisan divide over the landmark court decision and the limits of legislative action.

Arizona set to execute 1st prisoner in nearly 8 years

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected the last-minute appeal from an Arizona prisoner to halt his execution less than one hour before he was scheduled to receive a lethal injection Wednesday for the killing of a college student in 1978.

