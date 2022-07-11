Copping says fourth dose guidance coming as Alta. COVID-19 case counts rise

While two new COVID-19 variants are starting to spread in Alberta, the health minister says the risk remains low, with vaccine guidance on fourth doses to be released in "the coming weeks."

Health minister Jason Copping said the BA4 and BA5 variants are circulating in the province at "very low levels."

Wastewater sampling shows COVID counts in both of Alberta's major cities have been on the rise since mid-June.

"We are watching it closely," Copping said Monday. "We know that other provinces, Ontario and B.C. are seeing an increase."

Copping said the province is reviewing the recent guidelines from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI), which said it was important for older adults and those at increased risk of severe COVID-19, regardless of how many boosters they already received.

NACI also noted that while vaccine protection against symptomatic disease wanes over time, protection against severe disease is better maintained.

While he acknowledged the rising COVID wastewater trends, the province is not making moves to slow that circulation, instead encouraging Albertans to get every dose of vaccine they're eligible for.

"We do know that the previous vaccines are very effective against severe outcomes and the same with prior infection for BA4 and BA5," Copping said. "The evidence is clear on that.

"I do understand that work is ongoing in terms of updating the vaccines, potentially for the fall," he added. "That is in the assessment stage."

Some of the main pandemic indicators are higher now than they were around this time last year when the Delta variant was spreading, including nearly triple the number of new cases per day. Additionally, there are around 400 more Albertans in hospital with COVID this summer.

New lab-confirmed cases increased on June 29 for the first time after nine weeks of decline.

Severe outcomes, like ICU stays and deaths from COVID, remain at relatively the same level as last year.

"We can't stop it," said Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti, infectious disease specialist. "This is what a respiratory virus does.

"We know at this point in time for people who are higher risk what to do, like wear a high quality mask to stay safe."

Last summer, Premier Jason Kenney's 'Best Summer Ever' led to a rise in cases that pushed the health care system to the brink of enacting triage protocols later in the fall.

This time around, experts say that's less likely as most vaccinated people develop mild symptoms from BA4 and BA5. However, roughly 10 million eligible Canadians still do not have their third dose.

"That's the best protection against a fall wave that might lead to an increase in hospitalizations," said Dr. Prabhat Jha, an epidemiologist.

With files from The Canadian Press