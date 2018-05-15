

CTV Edmonton





A police chase involving an alleged stolen City of Edmonton truck came to a hard stop in downtown Edmonton earlier tonight.



In a release, police say a Ford F-350 truck was stolen during a reported break and enter, around 7:45 p.m., at a fenced compound near Fort Hill and 105 Street.



The stolen truck was soon spotted by a patrol officer in the downtown core, still driving erratically and dangerously, after collisions with barricades, a parked car and a road sign. That officer followed the suspect truck, west down 103-A Avenue, and called for backup units.



Around 8:10 p.m., the truck and driver were stopped by police on 97 Street near 103 Avenue. Police say a 35-year-old man, who appeared to be high on drugs, was arrested without incident and is now facing several charges.



There are no reports of injuries.