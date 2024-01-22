EDMONTON
    • Corey Perry agrees to deal with red-hot Oilers: reports

    Corey Perry. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File) Corey Perry. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)
    Veteran forward Corey Perry has agreed to a one-year contract with the Edmonton Oilers, multiple media outlets reported on Sunday.

    Per ESPN, the deal to finish the season will include performance bonuses and is prorated to the league minimum.

    Perry's contract with the Chicago Blackhawks was terminated in November after the team said he "engaged in conduct that is unacceptable, and in violation of both the terms of his standard player's contract and the Blackhawks' internal policies intended to promote professional and safe work environments."

    Perry later issued a statement apologizing for what he labeled as "inappropriate and wrong" behavior.

    Perry, 38, will look to get a new start with the Oilers, who are riding high on a franchise-best 13-game winning streak. The Oilers will host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday before entertaining the Blackhawks on Thursday.

    A former Hart Trophy recipient as the NHL's MVP, Perry has totaled nine points (four goals, five assists) in 16 games this season.

    Perry was acquired in a trade from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft on June 29. He signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Blackhawks the following day.

    A 2007 Stanley Cup champion with Anaheim, Perry has totaled 892 points (421 goals, 471 assists) in 1,273 career games with the Ducks, Dallas Stars, Montreal Canadiens, Lightning and Blackhawks.

     

    --Field Level Media

