Corey Perry signs 1-year deal with Oilers

Forward Corey Perry has agreed to a one-year contract with the Edmonton Oilers, the team announced Monday.

The contract is worth $775,000 plus performance bonuses, the Oilers said.

The forward will wear number 90.

Perry's contract with the Chicago Blackhawks was terminated in November after the team said he "engaged in conduct that is unacceptable, and in violation of both the terms of his standard player's contract and the Blackhawks' internal policies intended to promote professional and safe work environments."

Perry later issued a statement apologizing for what he labeled as "inappropriate and wrong" behavior.

A former Hart Trophy recipient, Perry has nine points (four goals, five assists) in 16 games this season.

A 2007 Stanley Cup champion with Anaheim, Perry has 892 career points (421 goals, 471 assists) in 1,273 career games with the Ducks, Dallas Stars, Montreal Canadiens, Lightning and Blackhawks.

The Oilers, winners of 13 straight, face the Columbus Blue Jackets Tuesday night.

Forward Adam Erne was placed on waivers, the Oilers announced just before noon. He's played in 23 games for Edmonton, recording two points.

With files from Reuters