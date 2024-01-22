EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Corey Perry signs 1-year deal with Oilers

    Share

    Forward Corey Perry has agreed to a one-year contract with the Edmonton Oilers, the team announced Monday.

    The contract is worth $775,000 plus performance bonuses, the Oilers said.

    The forward will wear number 90.

    Perry's contract with the Chicago Blackhawks was terminated in November after the team said he "engaged in conduct that is unacceptable, and in violation of both the terms of his standard player's contract and the Blackhawks' internal policies intended to promote professional and safe work environments."

    Perry later issued a statement apologizing for what he labeled as "inappropriate and wrong" behavior.

    A former Hart Trophy recipient, Perry has nine points (four goals, five assists) in 16 games this season.

    A 2007 Stanley Cup champion with Anaheim, Perry has 892 career points (421 goals, 471 assists) in 1,273 career games with the Ducks, Dallas Stars, Montreal Canadiens, Lightning and Blackhawks.

    The Oilers, winners of 13 straight, face the Columbus Blue Jackets Tuesday night.

    Forward Adam Erne was placed on waivers, the Oilers announced just before noon. He's played in 23 games for Edmonton, recording two points.

    With files from Reuters

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Do humans need to hibernate, too? What the research shows

    Does the colder season have you dragging during the day, feeling like the amount of sleep you usually get in other parts of the year doesn’t seem to be enough now? 'If you feel like sleeping more in the winter, you're not alone,” said Dr. Raj Dasgupta.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News