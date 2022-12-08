Corona LRT station experiencing 'significant disruptions,' travel delays

Edmonton Transit Service is reporting a snag in its downtown operations.

ETS alerted users around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday that "significant service disruptions" at the Corona LRT station were causing travel delays.

It did not say what the source of the trouble was.

When CTV News Edmonton arrived on scene at about 8 a.m., Edmonton Police Service was there and security guards were preventing commuters from going down to the platform level.

One guard said they were expecting the station to be closed for a couple more hours.

ETS buses were operating in place of the LRT line between the Churchill and University stations.

@takeETSalert is experiencing significant service disruptions at Corona Station causing travel delays. Bus contingency between Churchill to University Stations is available. Thank you for your patience. — Edmonton Transit Service (ETS) (@takeETSalert) December 8, 2022

This is a developing news story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Klippenstein