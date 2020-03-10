EDMONTON -- In a meeting that was supposed to happen anyway, discussion about Edmonton's emergency plans pivoted to a timely and growing concern: COVID-19.

A taskforce made up of police, fire, and several city departments has been set up to strategize Edmonton's response if the situation grows worse.

Edmonton Police Service, for example, is readying public event protocols for things like potential NHL playoff games.

The City has restricted employee international business travel, is bolstering facility cleaning processes, and is talking about improving access to hand washing and sanitizer for homeless people.

It's also working on a business continuity plan in the event more people are quarantined, although Mayor Don Iveson said Edmonton is in a resilient position.

"Our services… primarily rely on Edmontonians to serve each other. We're a very staff heavy business," he commented Monday.

"So really as long as people are able to continue to come to work and be out in public if we're not in a major quarantine situation, I think we can at least offer business as usual as a municipal corporation."

No major events have been cancelled, and the city has not activated its emergency operations centre.

However, some councillors expressed concern this week about COVID-19's impact on the economy and provincial budget.

Both Ward 11 Coun. Mike Nickel and Ward 3 Coun. Jon Dziadyk called on municipal and provincial leaders to be proactive.

"With the price of oil, what do we need to do going forward? Can we actually adequately base a budget on a volatile commodity? Probably not," Dziadyk said.

A drop in market prices – in response to fears a dispute between producers while the global economy is weakened by coronavirus could result in a crude oversupply – means a roughly $20 difference in current prices and those used in Alberta's Budget 2020.

Dziadyk said council would look at encouraging the province to look reanalyze its budget.

"When you look at an obvious problem, maybe it's obvious you have to start looking at solutions, too."

Nickel called on the city to look at how coronavirus was affecting supply chains that could impact Edmonton's capital projects, after hearing from labour and business leaders they were expecting shortages.

"It's everything from rebar to plastic that comes out of China. And those containers are sitting in the ports right there right now," he said.

"That's where administration has to step up because we have a billion dollars worth of capital and think about what a six-month delay might happen if we don't have supply."

To not be concerned would be foolish, he added.

"Urgency will drive a solution across the ocean, but we've got weeks here and months here we gotta talk about."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson and Jay Rosove