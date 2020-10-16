EDMONTON -- Alberta Health Services has confirmed that an outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared on one unit at the Leduc Community Hospital after two patients tested positive for the disease.

AHS says all at-risk patients have been tested, and contact tracing for patients and employees who could have been involved is ongoing.

Outbreak control measures have been put in place on the unit.

Visitors to the impacted unit have been restricted until further notice, but are still allowed in the rest of the hospital.