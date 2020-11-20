Advertisement
Coronavirus outbreak declared at Sherwood Park retirement residence: AHS
Published Friday, November 20, 2020 6:53PM MST
Summerwood Village Retirement Residence. (Source: Google Street View)
EDMONTON -- A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at a Strathcona County retirement residence earlier this week.
Summerwood Village Retirement Residence declared the outbreak on Nov. 16.
The outbreak is facility-wide, and two positive cases have been confirmed.
Alberta Health Services confirmed that enhanced protocols have been put in place, and the unit has restricted visitation to reduce the risk of transmission.
AHS is monitoring the site.