EDMONTON -- Four labs at the University of Alberta have split a $2.4 million grant from the federal government to research treatments for the coronavirus.

“We recently received funding for a project to study a drug that has worked to treat coronavirus in cats,” said biochemist Joanne Lemieux. “We want to see if that drug will be effective in treating the current coronavirus affecting humans.”

Funding like this normally takes much longer to acquire, but in this case the federal government gave groups just seven days to apply for the money.

Lemieux’s team is working with the protease essential to the replication of the coronavirus in the body. A protease is a protein that cuts other proteins and increases the rate of protein breakdown.

The lab is testing the validity of a drug currently having success in treating a strain of coronavirus in cats.

“We’re still in the early stages of identifying how the drug interacts with the human coronavirus protease but the fact that it’s already been tested on animals shows that this drug is not toxic and it can be tolerated well.”

Lemieux explains that while the strains in cats and humans currently are different, they share similar structures, meaning a drug that works on one strain could work on the other.

“So we’re optimistic this drug or a derivative of this drug could be useful for future outbreaks.”

The drug is still not ready for use in humans, the team is still testing how the coronavirus proteases react to the drug.

Lemieux adds that if this drug proved effective in humans it would just be a treatment, not a vaccine or a cure.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Joey Slattery