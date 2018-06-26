Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Correctional facility escapee detained in St. Albert
Jimmy Kyle Saskatchewan escaped a downtown healing centre on Saturday.
Published Tuesday, June 26, 2018 12:53PM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 26, 2018 1:16PM MDT
An inmate who escaped a downtown Edmonton correctional facility Saturday was apprehended in St. Albert Tuesday morning.
Jimmy Kyle Saskatchewan, 28, escaped the Stan Daniels Healing Centre sometime on Saturday.
St. Albert RCMP responded to a Safeway parking lot after a citizen saw Saskatchewan at 10:57 a.m.
The inmate attempted to flee police after exiting the supermarket but was detained.
Saskatchewan’s escape is under investigation.