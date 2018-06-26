An inmate who escaped a downtown Edmonton correctional facility Saturday was apprehended in St. Albert Tuesday morning.

Jimmy Kyle Saskatchewan, 28, escaped the Stan Daniels Healing Centre sometime on Saturday.

St. Albert RCMP responded to a Safeway parking lot after a citizen saw Saskatchewan at 10:57 a.m.

The inmate attempted to flee police after exiting the supermarket but was detained.

Saskatchewan’s escape is under investigation.