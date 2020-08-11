EDMONTON -- Investigators are looking for the driver or owner of a dark-coloured Corvette ZR1 that collided with a home in Peace River Monday night.

Police responded to a call reporting the Corvette was driving erratically before it crashed through a fence, struck a house on 90th Street and then fled the area at around 9 p.m.

The luxury car was last seen travelling south on Highway 684.

RCMP made extensive patrols but were unable to locate the vehicle.

The owner or driver of the Corvette is asked to come forward and provide a collision report.

If anyone has information about this incident or has seen the vehicle recently, they are asked to contact the Peace Regional detachment at 780-624-6677.