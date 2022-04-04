Cost of 50 Street rail overpass surges by $34.3M, city council approves budget increase

The city will spend an additional $34.3 million more than expected to complete the 50 Street rail crossing overpass project.

City administration says the jump in project cost is due to supply chain issues, increasing inflation, material and labour availability due to concurrent B.C. flood rebuilding projects, the conflict in Ukraine and the effect of sanctions on the overall market.

The price of nickel, a component of steel, has soared by 300 per cent, while fuel has jumped by 25 per cent with no sign of market costs anticipated to come down, a report to council said.

"There's these different elements all converging at one point in time," said Adam Laughlin, deputy city manager.

Council voted unanimously Monday to approve an increase of up to $34.4 million, with the hope of a top-off in federal funding, to proceed with the project.

Laughlin told council that when it comes to rail separation in Edmonton, this intersection is one of the highest priorities. He added that the crossing is blocked up to 64 times a day, totalling up to five-and-a-half hours in delays per day.

The city estimates traffic volumes along that corridor to be up to 35,000 vehicles in a day, Laughlin added.

Included in the project is widening 50 Street north of Sherwood Park Freeway from four to six lanes with a pair of bridges going north and south, and an extension of 82 Avenue Road under 50 Street to connect two industrial areas.

The cost represents a 23.6 per cent increase, to a total of $180 million. Ottawa, the province, and CP Rail have contributed to the project, but Mayor Amarjeet Sohi hopes the federal government will increase its $40 million contribution to cover some of the cost surge.

"I will do my part to make a strong case to the federal government," Sohi said. "This has been a long-term irritant for Edmontonians, particularly people living in the south side and people doing business in the south side."

To make up for the cost overrun, the city will draw $33 million from tax-supported debt, with any additional federal government support going toward repaying borrowed funds. CP Rail has also upped its contribution by another $1.3 million.

In May 2018, the city estimated the project would be completed in 2023. Now, the completion target has been revised to 2025-26.

NOT THE FIRST TIME

Tim Cartmell, ward pihêsiwin councillor, said this is not the first time the city has encountered construction cost surges, citing the 2008-09 financial crisis where the city saw increases of two per cent a month.

"This is always a bit of risk, particularly in a long-term project with lots of moving parts, that you commit to a price and overtime that price is meetable or not," Cartmell said. "It's difficult to manage."

When presented with the cost surge for the overpass, Cartmell asked administration if all options were being considered to lower construction labour and material costs, including using shorter ramps.

"There are design standards and tradeoffs that are made in all of those situations," he told CTV News Edmonton. "What's the alternative?

"Not approve this and go back, try to redesign it, try to get to a different answer, but because costs are increasing so quickly, you consume a bunch of time trying to get to a lower number, and inflation consumes everything you save," Cartmell added.

Cartmell said he would like to see the city prioritize maintaining current assets before building new ones when it comes to future infrastructure projects.

"One thing we cannot do, in my view, is reduce our efforts on maintenance and renewal of our existing assets," Cartmell said, adding that in the 90s, when faced with an inflation crunch, the city decided to reduce maintenance of existing assets.

"We still pay for that today," he said.

"If that (maintaining current assets) means we have to push out some of the new stuff a little bit longer until we can afford it again, then maybe that's what we have to do."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson